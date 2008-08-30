{Right here} are {^hk1^} random skateboard deck collections from the 80’s. In the 80’s the plywood ramp and streetstyle revitalized skateboarding just as the urethane wheel had revitalized the sport in the 70’s. Forced to take an underground, do-it-{your self} attitude, skaters {began} to {produce} their {personal} wooden skate ramps in backyards and empty lots and turn previously unrideable street terrain, such as walls an handrails, into {totally free}-skate parks. Skater-owned {companies} became the norm and innovations in board and truck size allowed the trick envelope to be pushed even {additional}. This generation had its {personal} group of skate stars, some of whom {^hk1^} compete {hk86^^} {^hk1{2}^} Tony Hawk and Steve Caballero. Towards the {^hk1{3}^} of the 80’s the {^hk1{4}^} shifted to street skating and Vert riding became {five}^} {^hk16^}, it was the era of the {^hk17^} street stars like Mark Gonzales, Natas Kaupas and Mike Vallely.
Classic Skateboard Deck Collection #1
Alva Chris Cook “clown” from {^hk18^} ’88 to 89. For some of these boards {^hk19^} {extremely} {your selfhk86^^} to {determine} the {precise} release year {trigger} most of these models {} manufactured and sold for {few} years in their time. {Discovered} the Chris Cook “clown” at {local} 2nd hand sporting goods {store}. The shop keeper had {clearly} {beganhk86^^} bunch of dead stock/factory seconds from some skate shop/{store}. Paid ^hk18^ $1{5} for the Cook.
{Next} up, amazingly {well} preserved Alva Bill Danforth “nomad” with splatter paint, guessing {^hk18^} ’88, {cannot} {keep in mind}. Has {extremely} deep concave {that is} {extremely} close to uncomfortable. Has been built up {producehk86^^} with Thunder 9″ trucks with Santa Cruz “war paint” (some call them “church glass/window” {as well} i guess) graphics. An aquintance scored this board for me roughly a year ago. It has slight water {damage} on {} but {nothing} {serious}. {Overall} in {great} condition, with original blue & black griptape. The graphics & tail are {extremely} {well} preserved even {personalhk86^^} there has {never} been any rails or tailbone mounted.
{Next}, somewhat beat up ’88 Jim “Murf” Murphy and a mistreated second generation Alva Eddie Reategui “warrior” from {^hk18^} {exact same} time. The Murf was {beganhk86^^} as a {complete} with beat up Indys.
The ’87-88-ish Eddie Reategui “Warrior” was salvaged from a fleamarket. It {seems} {somebody} has been practising ollie {skill} on it {totally freehk86^^}. {without} any trucks. Dumbass. {Still} has lots of life in it regardless the half-ruined graphics.
Classic Skateboard Deck Collection #{two}
Lucero “Street {factor}” by Lucero Skateboards (manufactured by Santa Cruz) from ’88 to ’89 traded from a {friend}. Came originally with silver Gullwing Super Pro’s with flyweight baseplates. Somewhat beat up {however} {totally} rideable and the graphics {are not} {as well} {companieshk86^^} either {despite} the battle scars. Has 8,{^hk1^}” 2nd gen Ventures and late 80’s OJII Teamriders 92A. I like how the background graphics (the white swirls) subliminally remind me of his Madrid model (aka “Jester” later also {known} as “X-Teamrider”).
’88 Vision Boneyard built with not-so-{^hk16^} Rannalli trucks with Rannalli bushings along with {utilized} Madrid Fire Fly wheels 97A in neon yellow. I got this board in a trade in {extremely} {good} condition, just a {few} marks on the tail and from the rail mounting screws. Even added the “{Don’t} die {additionalhk86^^} – Vision” sticker (pun intended) to tail to make it {complete}. Classic shape with cool tiny stacked skeletons allover the graphics. Solid board, classic shape. {Same} as Punk Skulls.
Late 80’s (guessing ’87 to ’88) Maui & Sons “Shark Man” {complete} with X-Caliber trucks, X-Caliber wheels and {} X-Caliber plastics gear. {1} of the {less expensive} {however} OK {high quality} completes you could {purchase} from {numerous} sporting {great} shops or even department {shops}. Classic Maui & Sons graphics and logo and {regular} {however} functional (and campy) Variflex shape. The odd {factor} ^hk18^ this board is that the base coat is red. The two Action Factory stickers on the tail have been added later. It was a {local} surf/ski shop back in the day.
{Final}, but not least a ’89 Gordon & Smith Bod Boyle “yin-yang”. Came originally with turquoise Gullwing Phoenix trucks and green 95A OJII Combos and yellow Schmitt Stix rails. Later it has been rebuilt with {much more} era/manufacturer {correct} parts like G&S {famous} Chro-Moly trucks and my old set of yellow G&S Bam Bam wheels 97A. The Roskopp eye sticker was applied by {prior} owner and i {personalhk86^^} it looked {pretty} cool so i left it there. Has {fairly} a bit of concave and steep tail and all {four} wheels wells which was {pretty} {rare} in late 80’s.
Classic Skateboard Deck Collection #{three}
Team Losi “Ooze” {utilizing} two slightly {different} shades of {regular} black grip tape which i {believe}, looks {fascinating}.
Team Losi “Witch {Physician}” with new wave/geometric {three}-colour whatever {design} to match the {} logo.
Team Losi “Pool Dreams” has solid turquoise grip with die-cut hole aroud the {} logo. From this image you get a {great} view of the concave aswell.
Variflex Allen Losi mkIII with “classic” shattered grip tape {^hk18^} the {} graphics.
Classic Skateboard Deck Collection #{four}
’84-85 Variflex Vectra Flat mkII streetstyle/freestyle, (flat as in no-concave). New old stock from the UK. Built with slightly {utilized} Variflex trucks and copers from a {^hk17^} gen Pool Fool and blue Variflex C3 wheels.
’84-85 Variflex Vectra Flat mkII pool/ramp. New old stock from th UK with Variflex Vertex trucks ({outstanding} {high quality} btw, {before} {those} {cheap} {looking} light aluminum versions {found} on all ’87-89 dept {store} Variflexes). Red Variflex C3 wheels and generic copers.
’85-86 Variflex Vectra Concave mkII pool/ramp. New old stock from the UK aswell with Vertex trucks and NOS Powell Peralta Street Cubic wheels 90A. {It is} funny {looking} back at these, {trigger} the concave or no concave seemed to be an {issue} in way as they would boldly print “concave” on to the graphics. In late 80’s let alone these days {^hk19^} taken granted.
’86-’87-ish Variflex Vectra Concave mkIII pool/ramp.{Used} from ebay for $20. The board arrived {following} painful {three} month wait {trigger} the seller had no {idea} how to ship overseas. The deck itself was in somewhat companieshk86^^ condition with delamination {pretty} {much} all {^hk18^} the deck but the graphics, {each} {} and bottom, {} {well} preserved. {Overall} condition (except the {serious} delam) was {pretty} {good}, i’d say 7/{ten}. All original parts and accessories {} there, they {} just {extremely} dirty. It looked as if it was digged out from a mud hole. Has Variflex plastics, Variflex trucks and Variflex wheels. I {truly} dig the graphics on this {one}!
Classic Skateboard Deck Collection #{^hk1^}
’86 Madrid Beau Brown model “collage” NOS. Got to {love} the “artistic” {method} in these graphics. Built for display with {utilized} turquoise Gullwing Phoenix trucks and vintage NOS blue 85A Powell Peralta Rat-Bones.
’86 Madrid X-Teamrider “jester” (a.k.a. John Lucero model {following} he left Madrid) NOS. Built for display with Madrid/Underground trucks, unknown copers and NOS Kryptonics Slammer wheels 88A.
’85 Madrid Gary Sanderson “punk” NOS signed by the man himself. Built for display with 9″ 2nd gen Ventures and NOS Kryptonics CSI wheels 85A.
’86 Madrid Claus Grabke “time” NOS. The {beginning} of the Grabke clock graphics series from 1986. On of the {best} Madrid/Grabke graphics {actually}. Built for display with Tracker Sixtracks Ultralights (w/ Tracker copers) and NOS 85A Santa Cruz “Road Rider” wheels with light blue core from late 80’s (from the looks & {really feel} of these they {appear} to be manufactured by Kryptonics).
anton
August 31, 2008 at 12:04 am
This takes me back to being a kid standing in my local skate shop staring at all the decks on the wall. Thanks for post!
Williwaw
August 31, 2008 at 12:15 am
I officially feel old(er) now 🙂
krazd
August 31, 2008 at 12:16 am
cool article
its changed so much since the 80s
pinay sexy
August 31, 2008 at 4:26 am
the jester skateboard is the best!
tech deck
August 31, 2008 at 11:26 am
I like the grip tape on the losi boards, very cool.
Mark
August 31, 2008 at 3:39 pm
I miss my Metallica deck from Zorlac – what a badass board that was!
Skatan
October 14, 2008 at 10:34 am
Collect or Die
Christopher
November 18, 2008 at 1:07 pm
Man, I just cleaned out my parents attic and my boneyard was nowhere to be found. My mom bought it for me in ’89 and I would really love to get my hands on one. Any suggestion?
Christopher from Texas
ed
September 2, 2017 at 11:13 am
got one 4 sale
nick
February 26, 2009 at 11:31 pm
Well i feel positively dead! Woah memory lane stuff for sure – hands up who also remembers the Challenger plywood decks very forgiving – and we also as kids loved the US perspex decks that hit Australia – that was the height of “cool'” as a 10 year old!!
Charles
March 4, 2009 at 10:54 am
Hey… found your pics while I was searching for decks built when I was skatin’ by a company called “Majerle” not sure of the spelling. Do you remember them Probably from the late 70’s early 80’s. I would appreciate any help. Thank you
zak
May 13, 2009 at 3:56 pm
i have the 85 Madrid Gary Sanderson PUNK board…but its white..
is there any value to this?
Jeremy barbor
June 5, 2009 at 5:09 pm
I still have 34 board decks from the 80’s still in plastic from the first Tony Hawk, Schmitt Stik, the very first powell deck and more! I should take pics and post them too!
Marty Thibodeaux
August 16, 2009 at 8:42 pm
I have a Jeff Phillips deck from 1985 that has neither been gripped, trucked. Best offer.
Brandon
September 1, 2009 at 9:31 pm
I just dug my old vision boneyard with venture trucks out of storage and handed it down to my 9 year old son, He thinks its awesome!!!!
robert
September 14, 2009 at 3:02 am
Worked as manager of Challenger Surf Shop 52 Flinders St Adelaide for approx 5yrs.from 1973?to the late 1970s..Sold literally thousands of South Australian made Challenger Wheels and trucks and uncountable numbers of skateboards..The best days of my life were spent selling skateboards and surf gear.Those memories will last a lifetime.
drew
January 3, 2010 at 10:42 pm
i couldnt afford the “good” skateboards back then, so i bought a Nash – Locals Only board. I swear it was made of plain plywood like you build a house with.
Anthony
January 13, 2010 at 2:25 pm
I have a collection of Maui and Sons deck’s going back to early 80’s! All new some still in the shrink wrap! I also have a collection of X Caliber deck’s and complete’s from early early 80’s in same mint condition. Madrid shaped most of these deck’s. I would say I’ve collected over 50 deck’s. I had them on the wall like artwork in my office. I love to just look at them but man sometimes I want to pull down a complete a ride it like I use to in the 80’s!!!
Brett D.
March 16, 2010 at 11:20 am
Hey…..i have the ‘86-’87-ish Variflex Vectra Concave mkIII pool/ramp board, but it aint in the best shape. I wuz wunderin if u knew any 1 tht could get it fixed up cuz i would like 2 keep it 4 a while. mi mom gave it 2 me when i wuz 8 and i havent herd of any 1 tht could help me….im 13 now….plz help….contact me at mi email
Brett D.
March 16, 2010 at 12:03 pm
hey marty how much u want 4 ur board?
wally
April 12, 2010 at 10:18 am
damm those where the good old days.
i still have my Enjoy Jeff Grosso’ red and white the one thats been called back due to the copyrights.
with the old skool ‘independent trucks and slammer wheels.
any1 know what that be worth now ?
only 2 decks been sold in the netherlands dont know for the rest of the world.
wally
GatorALLin
May 31, 2010 at 4:53 pm
Love these decks, but my favorite is the ripper deck!
dennis
July 13, 2010 at 4:09 pm
lol i got a madrid mike smith super duck board thunder trucks oj 2 wheels and shmitt stix rails as well as a skull skates long board with iny trucks jack nicholson graffic miss the old days peace
Jason
August 13, 2010 at 10:00 pm
wow. i am old. thanks for reminding me.
Stu
September 4, 2010 at 6:21 am
I had a John Lucero “Strret Thing”, with Independent Trucks and OJII 92A wheels. My best set-up ever I think. I think I had Scmit Stixx rails too.
It really does make me feel old. Must be 20 years ago now but I still yearn to skate. Just feel like a peado at the skate park! I’ve still got a deck but nothing like as good as the Street Thing.
Sporting Goods Stores
October 7, 2010 at 11:44 pm
has a great feel to them, awesome pop, and nice look
david
November 4, 2010 at 3:42 pm
i have a boneyard and it rocks
ALX
September 27, 2011 at 1:50 pm
Can I see a pic of the bottom of the Losi “pool dreams”
Thanks,
ALX
alun
May 1, 2012 at 8:14 am
Hi, Looking for any pics of the x-caliber 80’s deck series – californian dream and grizzly etc. Would be appreciated. Thanks
ed
September 2, 2017 at 11:14 am
got a vision boneyard 4 sale