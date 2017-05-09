Compete Energy Bites Keep you Kicking and Pushing

Whether you’re competing athletically, need to get in a challenging workout at the gym or just need that extra boost of energy to break through that 3 o’clock work wall, COMPETE Energy Bites can provide you that extra burst of energy you need.

No matter the situation, we all need a boost at some point during the day, and just one bite of COMPETE Energy Bites come packed with 135mg of caffeine – the equivalent of a 12 ox premium size cup of coffee. Available in two great-tasting flavors. Chocolate and Mocha. These awesome energy snacks only cost $1.99.

After a long days skate, it’s easy to become drained. Eat one of these and you will be sure to jump back on your deck and get your session going. We personally had the opportunity to try these and we thought they were pretty bomb. Most energy snacks have a terrible flavor. These tasted great!

For more information visit: http://www.competenrg.com/