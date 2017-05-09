Featured

Compete Energy Bites Keep you Kicking and Pushing

Featured
Related Items

Whether you’re competing athletically, need to get in a challenging workout at the gym or just need that extra boost of energy to break through that 3 o’clock work wall, COMPETE Energy Bites can provide you that extra burst of energy you need.

No matter the situation, we all need a boost at some point during the day, and just one bite of COMPETE Energy Bites come packed with 135mg of caffeine – the equivalent of a 12 ox premium size cup of coffee. Available in two great-tasting flavors. Chocolate and Mocha. These awesome energy snacks only cost $1.99.

After a long days skate, it’s easy to become drained. Eat one of these and you will be sure to jump back on your deck and get your session going. We personally had the opportunity to try these and we thought they were pretty bomb. Most energy snacks have a terrible flavor. These tasted great!

For more information visit: http://www.competenrg.com/

 

Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Featured

Konus Brand Rips Into The Scene with Some Fresh Gear

skatemagMarch 31, 2017
Read More
SUPRA Skytop V Skateboarding Sneaker by Chad Muska

SUPRA Unveils a New and Unconventional Addition to Skytop Franchise- The Skytop V

skatemagFebruary 23, 2017
Read More

Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Collaborate with PM Tenor and RVCA On Limited 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

skatemagDecember 19, 2016
Read More
Skateboarding in Ukraine

Skating Ukraine: Kyiv Underground – SNDCT x KAPKAN

skatemagAugust 15, 2016
Read More

Impossible to find shades that fit you?

skatemagAugust 8, 2016
Read More

G-SHOCK x In4mation Milestones Timepiece

skatemagJuly 26, 2016
Read More

Rodney Mullen Debuts New Tricks, Captured in 360 Degrees

skatemagJuly 12, 2016
Read More
Dew Tour

DEW TOUR IS COMING TO LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, JULY 22-24, 2016

skatemagJuly 12, 2016
Read More
DAEWON SONG

DAEWON SONG IS THE BEST SKATEBOARDER ON INSTAGRAM

skatemagMay 25, 2016
Read More

Skateboarding Magazine is a project by Tony Owen