Skate Shoes

Featuring The Vintage Styled Melrose from Supra

Skate Shoes
Related Items

Vintage skate inspiration reimagined for a longer life of supreme comfort, Melrose combines the traditional influence of casual low tops in a fortified design built for modern skateboarding. Constructed atop our classic vulcanized outsole, Melrose offers a reinforced toe cap with an oversized ollie area for added durability at high wear areas while a mesh collar, deconstructed tongue, and an internal latex insole ensure a cozy, breathable ride.

Talk about a comfortable skate shoe, lots of ventilation and a nice gum sole with a vintage look, we definitely dig these!

Pick these freshies up from Supra today .

The Melrose from Supra - Skateboarding Magazine

Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Skate Shoes

Vans Shoes - Skateboarding Magazine

Vans Pro Skater Rowan Zorilla Puts a New Spin on a Timeless Footwear Classic

skatemagMarch 14, 2017
Read More

Pro Skaters Lucien Clarke and Dane Vaughn Drop Signature Color with SUPRA The Shifter

skatemagJanuary 28, 2017
Read More
Vans

Vans Debuts New Authentic Pro in Elijah Berle Signature Colorways

skatemagJanuary 24, 2017
Read More

SUPRA Drops Part III of Limited Edition 10-Year Anniversary Collection, Decade X

skatemagOctober 23, 2016
Read More
Supra Decade X Chad Muska Release - Sneaker Heads and Skateboarding Shoes

Check out SUPRA’s Decade X Skytop 1 Layers Shoe!

skatemagSeptember 12, 2016
Read More
Vans Shoes

Vans and Madrid Skateboards Resurrect Classic Flypaper Sk8-Hi for Special Anniversary Release

skatemagAugust 16, 2016
Read More

SUPRA launches the Slappy Curb Flow

skatemagJuly 22, 2016
Read More

Vans Releases Spring 2016 Old Skool Assortment in Partnership with Elijah Berle and Cherry Glazerr

skatemagMarch 20, 2016
Read More

CONVERSE CONS METRIC CLS MAKES ITS DEBUT

skatemagFebruary 1, 2016
Read More

Skateboarding Magazine is a project by Tony Owen