G-SHOCK x In4mation Milestones Timepiece

We personally had a chance to get our hands on the timepiece and this thing is seriously dope. It’s colorful, protective and you can rock your watch while you skate because you don’t have to worry about breaking this thing on the cement. G-Shocks are rock solid and built for the heavy slams and falls of skateboarding.

Check out this new Steven Stinson milestone video featuring the new G-Shock / In4mation Collab.

Longtime collaborators G-SHOCK and Hawaiian lifestyle brand In4mation have teamed up for the seventh time — this time on the “Milestones Timepiece” or GAX100X-4A. This limited edition watch offers a new design that fuses the technology and aesthetic of G-SHOCK with the active island brand. Featuring sea-foam blue highlights, the bright hue pays homage to the first collaboration between G-SHOCK and In4mation. The bold orange color was chosen to be a symbol of status, style and confidence.

“After six collaborations with G-SHOCK, the seventh ‘Milestones Timepiece’ truly embodies the years of commitment and determination both brands have dedicated to this successful partnership,” said Jun Jo, Marketing Director of In4mation. “We are proud to continue this journey and build upon our legacy with G-SHOCK.”

This limited edition watch is outfitted with rugged capabilities include a shock-resistant structure and magnetic resistance in a 51.2 mm case. It also features a thermometer, an auto LED light, world time displays, and much more. Available in August at In4mation and select G-SHOCK stockists, the watch will retail for $155 USD.