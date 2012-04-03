Odd Stuff

Gandalf Longboarding.

If you ever wanted to see a picture of Gandalf riding a skateboard, I just hooked you up because it’s actually a video. Funny video creator JesseEckel of Youtube, uploaded this video of your favorite Lord of the Rings wizard land-paddling on a longboard with his staff in this ten second traffic satire. For those of you who aren’t familiar, the self-explanatory term, “Land Paddling”, is the use of a long pole or stick while longboarding. The stick is used to propel the longboarder farther without pumping. The stick is also used to direct the longboarder in the direction they are trying to turn and can be used as a brake. It’s like paddling a boat, if you still don’t get it. Some companies, like Kahuna Creations, actually produce land paddles such as the Kahuna Big Stick for this very purpose.


It reminds me of a poster of Gandalf my friend had for college that said: ” If you do not study, you shall not pass!
The Lord of the Rings trilogy is the highest grossing motion picture film trilogy of all-time.
The first part of a prequel to the series, The Hobbit, is due for release at the end of 2012.

  1. Land Paddle

    June 10, 2017 at 3:12 pm

    This is hilarious! Gandalf may have been the very first land paddler

    Reply

