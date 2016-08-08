Featured

Impossible to find shades that fit you?

If you’re like me, it’s impossible to find some shades that fit just right. Until recently, you might have to bend, modify or otherwise damage a pair of good sunglasses to get them to fit right. Check out Fatheadz, these things are great. If you’re looking for a custom fit brand of glasses, look no further. http://www.fatheadz.com offers custom sized, extra wide eyewear.

Fatheadz is the only maker of XXL sunglasses available in multiple styles and colors. Their new made in the USA sunwear line launched just in time for consumers to go into summer with style. These glasses are great for skateboarding, wakeboarding, snowboarding, whatever it is you do, these shade will keep out the harmful UV rays from the sun while you ride.

