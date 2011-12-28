Skate Spots

Kick Flip Roof Gap

I have seen a lot of high kick flip gap tricks in my day but I have never seen one quite like this. I am thinking that the dilapidated building and the three stories that are barely standing there could have something to do with it.

  1. Marcelo Oliveira

    March 28, 2017 at 8:26 pm

    I agree with you. I have seen too many gaps, but this is really huge. And I am proud to say, beside my friend, that is a brazilian guy called Xandi Cavalcanti and he skate as professional from São Bernardo do Campo/ SP.

