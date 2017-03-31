Featured

Konus Brand Rips Into The Scene with Some Fresh Gear

Featured
Related Items

Konus brand rips into the scenes with some fresh streetwear. Founded in 2014, KONUS, The Global ‘elevated street’ lifestyle brand represents high functioning luxury that caters to active-contemporary lifestyles while maintaining streetwise functional design aesthetics.

The brand caters to both Men and Women, who are not defined by gender, age or borders but guided by individuality, self-awareness and mutual respect for the world we occupy. The brand Core values are founded in a belief structure that pays homage to Awareness, Vitality&Tradition.

Konus Streetwear

We personally had the opportunity to test out some of their threads and were quite happy to have met the brand. We received a Coast Hoodie as pictured below and we love the design. The colors go together well with anything and what’s cooler than a button-up hoodie? We’ve never seen them before. Innovation. We like it.

They also have some pretty dope snapbacks which compliment any skate sesh with their unique colors and patterns. Let’s just say you’re sure to stay fresh at the park. Just check these things out.

KONUS reflects a global movement that embraces modern culture and recognizes the need for timeless high-quality products that are representative of this modern age.

KONUS aims to have each collection coveted by the new breed of global fashion influencers. We strive to maintain the highest level of design and quality in hopes that each valued guest treasures every item.

We dig the Konus brand style and attention to detail with their products and designs. Keep it up, Konus!

 

Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Featured

SUPRA Skytop V Skateboarding Sneaker by Chad Muska

SUPRA Unveils a New and Unconventional Addition to Skytop Franchise- The Skytop V

skatemagFebruary 23, 2017
Read More

Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Collaborate with PM Tenor and RVCA On Limited 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

skatemagDecember 19, 2016
Read More
Skateboarding in Ukraine

Skating Ukraine: Kyiv Underground – SNDCT x KAPKAN

skatemagAugust 15, 2016
Read More

Impossible to find shades that fit you?

skatemagAugust 8, 2016
Read More

G-SHOCK x In4mation Milestones Timepiece

skatemagJuly 26, 2016
Read More

Rodney Mullen Debuts New Tricks, Captured in 360 Degrees

skatemagJuly 12, 2016
Read More
Dew Tour

DEW TOUR IS COMING TO LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA, JULY 22-24, 2016

skatemagJuly 12, 2016
Read More
DAEWON SONG

DAEWON SONG IS THE BEST SKATEBOARDER ON INSTAGRAM

skatemagMay 25, 2016
Read More

360fly Partners with Livit to Offer First Live Streaming Platform for Mobile Virtual Reality

skatemagMarch 17, 2016
Read More

Skateboarding Magazine is a project by Tony Owen