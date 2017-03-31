Konus Brand Rips Into The Scene with Some Fresh Gear

Konus brand rips into the scenes with some fresh streetwear. Founded in 2014, KONUS, The Global ‘elevated street’ lifestyle brand represents high functioning luxury that caters to active-contemporary lifestyles while maintaining streetwise functional design aesthetics.

The brand caters to both Men and Women, who are not defined by gender, age or borders but guided by individuality, self-awareness and mutual respect for the world we occupy. The brand Core values are founded in a belief structure that pays homage to Awareness, Vitality&Tradition.

We personally had the opportunity to test out some of their threads and were quite happy to have met the brand. We received a Coast Hoodie as pictured below and we love the design. The colors go together well with anything and what’s cooler than a button-up hoodie? We’ve never seen them before. Innovation. We like it.



They also have some pretty dope snapbacks which compliment any skate sesh with their unique colors and patterns. Let’s just say you’re sure to stay fresh at the park. Just check these things out.

KONUS reflects a global movement that embraces modern culture and recognizes the need for timeless high-quality products that are representative of this modern age.

KONUS aims to have each collection coveted by the new breed of global fashion influencers. We strive to maintain the highest level of design and quality in hopes that each valued guest treasures every item.

We dig the Konus brand style and attention to detail with their products and designs. Keep it up, Konus!