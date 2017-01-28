Skate Shoes

Pro Skaters Lucien Clarke and Dane Vaughn Drop Signature Color with SUPRA The Shifter

Skate Shoes
SUPRA just launched its newest skate silhouette, The Shifter, and is kicking it off with two signature colorways conceived by team riders Lucien Clarke and Dane Vaughn.


The Shifter is a low-top cup sole skate sneaker designed in an unconventional silhouette. The upper features a warping construction with an asymmetrical lace design; this helps avoid getting laces and other materials getting caught in a trick and helps keep high abrasion areas intact.

Other features include perforations for breathability, a stitch and turn seam for reduced blowouts, flex grooves, and a new “s” reach for reduced weight, increased flexibility, and longer life. The upper rests atop an internal EVA “crash pad” for impact protection and a tar toecap for extra durability.

Lucien’s signature colorway retails for $80 and includes reflective 3M polka dots for a striking flash for nighttime sessions. Dane’s retails for $75 and is a clean cut off-white and black silhouette and is his first signature shoe with SUPRA.

Skateboarding Magazine is a project by Tony Owen