The LA Marketing Agency Behind Skateboarding’s Coolest Events

Skateboarding Magazine stays up on what’s happening in the Skateboarding Industry and we’ve had our eyes on an Event Marketing Agency based in Los Angeles that’s been building some of the coolest Skateboarding Activations in the Industry for the Top players in the Skateboarding World.

If you remember Go Skateboarding Day from 2013 in New York City, BeCore produced the Nike SB Skate Safari barge.

BeCore built a football field-sized skateboard park on a barge that was towed around to different locations in New York and Brooklyn. Designed by legendary skate architect Tim Payne, the park referenced many famous skate spots in New York that are no longer skateable: Brooklyn Banks, Pyramid Ledges, and others.

BeCore hosted pro demos with the Nike SB team and invited skaters from all over New York to come enjoy the park. We hosted over 3,000 skaters and spectators over the weekend. The barge was a focal point for social media communication as well as retail outreach, with skate shops all over the New York area involved in promoting the event. Photos from the event were posted live to a huge digital billboard at the corner of 34th Street and Seventh Avenue. Importantly, the park attracted kids from long distances who simply wanted a free place to skate.

BeCore also built a sweet mobile registration app that allowed skateboarders to sign up for a skate session time, so people couldn’t hog the park to themselves. There was some really sweet organizing to the entire thing.

Typically Skateboarders talk a lot about skate parks and spots but never give creds to some of the minds behind these cool skateboarding marketing activations for brands like Nike and Street League.

BeCore also is the marketing agency that produced Go Skate Day for Nike SB in 2015 check out a preview in the clip below.

BeCore was the marketing agency that produced this super sweet event for Nike SB in Newark:

Photography by Ben Draper Photography

BeCore is a marketing agency headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles, but they have Satellite locations in New York City, Chicago, Austin and Detroit. They build some of the coolest marketing activations we’ve seen. It’s easy for suits to mess up Skateboarding when you’re talking about marketing, but BeCore keeps it real. Their name says it all. BeCore. An ode to Authenticity in a world of impersonation.

Learn more about becore at http://www.becore.com or on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/becorela

BeCore, we salute you! Keep on making kick ass shit.