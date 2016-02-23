Skateboarding

The LA Marketing Agency Behind Skateboarding’s Coolest Events

Skateboarding
Related Items

Skateboarding Magazine stays up on what’s happening in the Skateboarding Industry and we’ve had our eyes on an Event Marketing Agency based in Los Angeles that’s been building some of the coolest Skateboarding Activations in the Industry for the Top players in the Skateboarding World.

If you remember Go Skateboarding Day from 2013 in New York City, BeCore produced the Nike SB Skate Safari barge.

BeCore built a football field-sized skateboard park on a barge that was towed around to different locations in New York and Brooklyn. Designed by legendary skate architect Tim Payne, the park referenced many famous skate spots in New York that are no longer skateable: Brooklyn Banks, Pyramid Ledges, and others.

BeCore hosted pro demos with the Nike SB team and invited skaters from all over New York to come enjoy the park. We hosted over 3,000 skaters and spectators over the weekend. The barge was a focal point for social media communication as well as retail outreach, with skate shops all over the New York area involved in promoting the event. Photos from the event were posted live to a huge digital billboard at the corner of 34th Street and Seventh Avenue. Importantly, the park attracted kids from long distances who simply wanted a free place to skate.

BeCore also built a sweet mobile registration app that allowed skateboarders to sign up for a skate session time, so people couldn’t hog the park to themselves. There was some really sweet organizing to the entire thing.

Typically Skateboarders talk a lot about skate parks and spots but never give creds to some of the minds behind these cool skateboarding marketing activations for brands like Nike and Street League.

BeCore also is the marketing agency that produced Go Skate Day for Nike SB in 2015 check out a preview in the clip below.

BeCore was the marketing agency that produced this super sweet event for Nike SB in Newark:

Experiential Marketing and Event Marketing for Skateboarding Marketing Agency in NYC nikesb-aug24-3425 nikesb-aug24-3458 Experiential Marketing and Skateboarding Activations

Skateboarding Brand Activation and Experiential Marketing Agency

Photography by Ben Draper Photography

BeCore is a marketing agency headquartered in Downtown Los Angeles, but they have Satellite locations in New York City, Chicago, Austin and Detroit. They build some of the coolest marketing activations we’ve seen. It’s easy for suits to mess up Skateboarding when you’re talking about marketing, but BeCore keeps it real. Their name says it all. BeCore. An ode to Authenticity in a world of impersonation.

Learn more about becore at http://www.becore.com or on facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/becorela

BeCore, we salute you! Keep on making kick ass shit.

View Comments (1)

1 Comment

  1. car Holden

    June 20, 2017 at 4:39 am

    glad you enjoyed it

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Skateboarding

Skateboarding Watches and Skateboarding Magazines in Southern California

Nixon Partners with Powell-Peralta on Limited Edition Watch Series

skatemagApril 17, 2017
Read More
Sean Malto - Skateboarding Magazine

Nike SB and Sean Malto present the Elite Squad – Teaser

skatemagMarch 1, 2017
Read More
Skateboarding Magazine

Alex Midler – He Could Go All The Way

skatemagFebruary 15, 2017
Read More
Skateboarding Magazine

IN Transition – Ben Nordberg

skatemagFebruary 15, 2017
Read More

Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Collaborate with PM Tenor and RVCA On Limited 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

skatemagDecember 19, 2016
Read More
Skateboarding 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Announcement Precedes First-Ever Park Terrain Skateboarding World Championships on August 20

skatemagAugust 9, 2016
Read More
Bob Burnquist's Dreamland

Heli Madness: Bob Burnquist’s “Dreamland”

skatemagMarch 2, 2016
Read More

Lance’s Pool

skatemagFebruary 3, 2016
Read More
We Are Blood Official Trailer

‘We Are Blood’ (Official Trailer in 4K) | Featuring Paul Rodriguez and Many More Mountain Dew

skatemagNovember 25, 2015
Read More

Skateboarding Magazine is a project by Tony Owen