Nixon Partners with Powell-Peralta on Limited Edition Watch Series

Nixon partners once again with industry pioneer Powell-Peralta on a limited edition collection of watches. The second release in the Nixon x Powell-Peralta collab introduces six variations of the best-selling Time Teller model featuring the iconic graphics that became the symbols of skateboarding from the legendary Bones Brigade team, including; Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain, Tommy Guerrero and Mike McGill. We love these watches. The graphics take us back to that time we were skating in our parent’s driveway and these were the boards we’d see all the time in skate shops and CCS catalogs.

Known for the historical impact and evolution of skateboarding, Powell-Peralta has been one of the most recognized brands in the industry for more than three decades and helped develop skateboarding into what it is today. Powell-Peralta not only retooled how skateboard products were made and marketed but their legendary team, Bones Brigade, helped influence skateboarders and skateboard culture worldwide.

The six watches that just launched as the second Nixon x Powell-Peralta installment are designed with an all stainless steel build and have custom dials emblazoned with Bones Brigade pro team graphics. The watches also feature custom casebacks, collaborative branding, and exclusive packaging. The collaborative watches are available individually or as a Collectors Gift Set. The gift set includes the six watches in the collection packaged in a custom box signed by the six pros highlighted with the release.

Individual watches retail for $125.00 and the Collector’s Gift Set retails for $800.00. Available April 15, the Nixon x Powell-Peralta collection is offered in limited quantities exclusively at board shops across the globe. A free zine comes with each purchase providing a deep dive into the story behind the iconic works and full interviews with the team, George Peralta and J. Grant Brittain.