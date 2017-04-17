Skateboarding

Nixon Partners with Powell-Peralta on Limited Edition Watch Series

Skateboarding
Related Items

Nixon partners once again with industry pioneer Powell-Peralta on a limited edition collection of watches. The second release in the Nixon x Powell-Peralta collab introduces six variations of the best-selling Time Teller model featuring the iconic graphics that became the symbols of skateboarding from the legendary Bones Brigade team, including; Tony Hawk, Rodney Mullen, Steve Caballero, Lance Mountain, Tommy Guerrero and Mike McGill. We love these watches. The graphics take us back to that time we were skating in our parent’s driveway and these were the boards we’d see all the time in skate shops and CCS catalogs.

Known for the historical impact and evolution of skateboarding, Powell-Peralta has been one of the most recognized brands in the industry for more than three decades and helped develop skateboarding into what it is today. Powell-Peralta not only retooled how skateboard products were made and marketed but their legendary team, Bones Brigade, helped influence skateboarders and skateboard culture worldwide.

 

The six watches that just launched as the second Nixon x Powell-Peralta installment are designed with an all stainless steel build and have custom dials emblazoned with Bones Brigade pro team graphics. The watches also feature custom casebacks, collaborative branding, and exclusive packaging. The collaborative watches are available individually or as a Collectors Gift Set. The gift set includes the six watches in the collection packaged in a custom box signed by the six pros highlighted with the release.

Individual watches retail for $125.00 and the Collector’s Gift Set retails for $800.00.  Available April 15, the Nixon x Powell-Peralta collection is offered in limited quantities exclusively at board shops across the globe. A free zine comes with each purchase providing a deep dive into the story behind the iconic works and full interviews with the team, George Peralta and J. Grant Brittain.

Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Skateboarding

Sean Malto - Skateboarding Magazine

Nike SB and Sean Malto present the Elite Squad – Teaser

skatemagMarch 1, 2017
Read More
Skateboarding Magazine

Alex Midler – He Could Go All The Way

skatemagFebruary 15, 2017
Read More
Skateboarding Magazine

IN Transition – Ben Nordberg

skatemagFebruary 15, 2017
Read More

Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Collaborate with PM Tenor and RVCA On Limited 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

skatemagDecember 19, 2016
Read More
Skateboarding 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Olympic Announcement Precedes First-Ever Park Terrain Skateboarding World Championships on August 20

skatemagAugust 9, 2016
Read More
Bob Burnquist's Dreamland

Heli Madness: Bob Burnquist’s “Dreamland”

skatemagMarch 2, 2016
Read More
NYC Safari Skate Barge

The LA Marketing Agency Behind Skateboarding’s Coolest Events

skatemagFebruary 23, 2016
Read More

Lance’s Pool

skatemagFebruary 3, 2016
Read More
We Are Blood Official Trailer

‘We Are Blood’ (Official Trailer in 4K) | Featuring Paul Rodriguez and Many More Mountain Dew

skatemagNovember 25, 2015
Read More

Skateboarding Magazine is a project by Tony Owen