Olympic Announcement Precedes First-Ever Park Terrain Skateboarding World Championships on August 20

Los Angeles, CALIF. (August 9, 2016) – The Vans Pro Skate Park Series (VPS) congratulates the Tokyo 2020 Skateboarding Commission, the collaboration between the Fédération Internationale de Roller Sports (FIRS) and the International Skateboarding Federation (ISF), on its announcement of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) unanimous decision to approve Skateboarding as one of five new sports making their historic Olympic debuts at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

With the decision to include park terrain skateboarding in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games, upholding skate culture becomes an even more critical mission for the Vans Park Series, the first and only global park terrain point series. As the official ISF-recognized world championships of park terrain skateboarding, the VPS looks forward to continuing our partnership with the ISF and the Tokyo 2020 Skateboarding Commission to create a strong foundation for global park terrain competition, and to ensure skateboarding is represented with excellence at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

“The timing of this historic announcement couldn’t be more appropriate,” says Justin Regan of Vans, “as the Vans Park Series heads to Malmö, Sweden on August 20 to crown the first-ever official park terrain skateboarding World Champions.”

The all-new VPS World Championship Kroksbak Skatepark in Malmö, Sweden is the world’s first built-to-spec park terrain legacy construction and is being donated by the Vans Park Series to the community of Malmö for leading the world with their support of the city’s youth through progressive civic skateboard programming and activities.

The 2016 park terrain skateboarding VPS World Championships will be broadcast live on vansparkseries.com.