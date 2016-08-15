Featured

Skating Ukraine: Kyiv Underground – SNDCT x KAPKAN

We’re accepting home-made videos from skateboarders from around the world! Send us a link to your vimeo or youtube video on our facebook page and we’d be happy to share it with our audience! Check out this dope video from Oksana / Syndicate.

Syndicate Original is a leading Ukrainian streetwear men and women brand.

About KAPKAN:
Kapkan Shop is the first and the only of its kind store in Kyiv. Emerging from a tiny room selling local brands, merch and hardcore/punk records to a fine store that gathers under its roof the best of what modern clothing and accessories market is.

Kyiv underground – SNDCT x KAPKAN from syndicate_original on Vimeo.

