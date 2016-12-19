Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Collaborate with PM Tenor and RVCA On Limited 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection

Los Angeles, CA – Through RVCA‘s Artist Network Program (ANP), Steve Aoki and PM Tenore are proud to announce their merge of music and fashion together with the Dim Mak x RVCA 20th Anniversary Collaboration. The collection is a microcosm of each brand’s unparalleled impact on both industries.
The collection arrives in the midst of Dim Mak’s 20th Anniversary. Steve Aoki’s flagship record label has spent 2016 on an ambitious world tour, rocking audiences in Barcelona, Chicago, Ibiza, Malta, Mexico City, Montréal, New York City, and other global hotspots. With a milestone stop at Amsterdam’s famed ADE convention in the can, Dim Mak’s reputation as a global tastemaker has never been stronger. The Dim Mak x RVCA collaboration echoes that notion by striving to integrate the diverse network of different subcultures with one common thread: the balance of opposites. While the partnership between Dim Mak and RVCA is naturally idiosyncratic due to their roots in separate industries, it is not random by any means:
“I’ve known Pat Tenore for over 23 years, since I started going to his skate shop when I was 15 years old. In 2006, Pat and RVCA gave me my first fashion collaboration – a custom Steve Aoki bag. Since then I’ve had the pleasure of creating alongside Adidas, Burton, Diesel, and Supra to name a few, but nothing feels better than working with a close friend. Pat’s been there since Day 1 and has always believed in me. This 20th Anniversary is a special time for both myself and for Dim Mak, and I can’t think of a better person and brand to collaborate with on our capsule collection.” – Steve Aoki
Having grown up in the same Orange County area, founders Aoki and Tenore are cut from the same cloth. They connected during the punk rock era, both using skate culture as an early vehicle for inspiration. The entrepreneurs started their ventures from the ground up, instilling similar core values and DIY attitudes that still stand today. Those values are manifested today in RVCA’s Artist Network Program, which “aims to showcase the talent of accomplished as well as unknown artists who inspire our generation and push the boundaries of creativity.”
