Steve Aoki and Dim Mak Collaborate with PM Tenor and RVCA On Limited 20th Anniversary Capsule Collection Click to Order View Behind The Scenes Video Lookbook Having grown up in the same Orange County area, founders Aoki and Tenore are cut from the same cloth. They connected during the punk rock era, both using skate culture as an early vehicle for inspiration. The entrepreneurs started their ventures from the ground up, instilling similar core values and DIY attitudes that still stand today. Those values are manifested today in RVCA’s Artist Network Program, which “aims to showcase the talent of accomplished as well as unknown artists who inspire our generation and push the boundaries of creativity.” The Dim Mak 20th Anniversary collection can be purchased online at http://www.dimmak20th.com

DIM MAK celebrates 20 years as a label, brand and global tastemaker. Two decades of shape-shifting records, legendary parties and unrelenting fun has established Dim Mak as a leading force in the industry, known worldwide for boundary-pushing music and next-level events. Since the 1996 launch out of Steve Aoki’s UCSB college apartment, DIM MAK has grown to become a leading independent record label and renowned lifestyle influencer. Through four distinct eras (punk/hardcore, indie rock, electro, electronic dance music), the brand is responsible for turning millions of fans onto once-upcoming acts such as: Bloc Party, The Bloody Beetroots, Klaxons, The Gossip, The Chainsmokers, Deorro, Keys N Krates, MSTRKRFT. 800+ records and countless international events later, the label reflects on its past as it celebrates a 20 year anniversary. Join us as we bring 20 once-in-a-lifetime parties to 20 cities across the globe. ABOUT RVCA:

RVCA is the brainchild of company Founder and President, PM Tenore. Transcending the boundaries of traditional action sports apparel, RVCA is a design-driven lifestyle brand free from passing trends. Appearing as naturally on the shelves of boutiques as on those of a local skate

shop, RVCA is brought together by a group of like-minded individuals from various subcultures, a collaboration of sorts, a lifestyle within itself. PM Tenore’s intention from the very beginning has been to create a platform for RVCA, which combines art, music, fashion, and a modern lifestyle in an original way. At the forefront of this vision has been RVCA’s Artist Network Program (ANP)-a venture established to showcase the talents of accomplished as well as unknown artists who inspire our generation and push the boundaries of creative excellence. Established to promote the genuine integrity of RVCA’s subcultures while simultaneously giving back to the community, RVCA in essence is redefining the way the market views art and fashion as represented through the balance of opposites and how they coexist: water, oil; air, land; destruction, industrialization; art, science; foreign, domestic; order, chaos; past, present. For RVCA, it is about today, tomorrow and life as the big picture. It is about inspiring our generation, providing something of substance and culture and above all doing it with integrity and as a united family, a close-knit community. DIM MAK

