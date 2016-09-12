Check out SUPRA’s Decade X Skytop 1 Layers Shoe!

One of our favorite skate shoe brands, SUPRA is celebrating their 10th anniversary with the release of a special anniversary pack dubbed Decade X. The Decade X series will include one execution of each of legendary skateboarder Chad Muska’s four silhouettes in the iconic Skytop franchise in a different limited color way inspired by elements of Muska’s artwork and creative process. With a focus on several key themes, the brand will release a single shoe each month from now until the end of the year with the first Skytop I dropping today.

The first release, “Layers” features the original Skytop I in a white printed leather execution with distressed colored accents, which mimic a piece from Muska’s creative space that’s been a constant throughout the last 10 years.

We personally love that Chad Muska has put some original art from his creative space onto a shoe design. These really turned out great, from opening the unique box initially the entire experience is boutique. From the Giant X on the box to the fresh design on the Skytop 1 mimicking layers of graffiti / mural art elements to create the overarching composition on the shoes. The bottoms of the shoes are also pretty unique showing some arranged colors which appear to display from beneath the gum sole. These sneakers are both functionally effective as well as fresh.

Constructed atop a vibrant pink sole with painted accents and matching foxing tape, the colorful sole and cushioned EVA foot bead are marked with ‘Forever” another detail from Muska’s garage wall painting while the quarter bears a tonal, stitched X as a nod to SUPRA’s 10th year.

The limited edition Decade X Skytop I is now available online and retails for $150.00 at https://www.suprashoes.com/