SUPRA Drops Part III of Limited Edition 10-Year Anniversary Collection, Decade X

Our favorite dude is at it again, Chad Muska and Supra just launched the newest sneaker titled “Reflections”,  incorporates literal and figurative elements of this concept into the Decade X Skytop III. Composed of silver foiled leather, the sneaker upper is covered with black distressed paint to complement the reflective theme and rugged athletic construction of the shoe. The sneakers also feature a black SUPRAFOAM midsole, elastic vamp band, flat waxed laces and a custom embroidered Decade “X” hit on the sides. A translucent iced outsole reveals an underlying “Forever” print within the sole construction to tie back to each of the Skytop’s that has dropped thus far.

screen-shot-2016-10-23-at-6-38-30-pm screen-shot-2016-10-23-at-6-38-38-pm screen-shot-2016-10-23-at-6-38-49-pm screen-shot-2016-10-23-at-6-39-06-pm

“I work with a glass-like resin in a lot of my art,” Muska said. ”It reflects its surroundings much like a mirror, so I wanted to somehow use that sort of idea with this shoe. We achieved the reflection by using a 3M light reflecting material, then painted over top of it with distressed black paint, which allows cracks of the reflective material to break through. I wanted to signify the idea of shining through the darkness and reflecting light.”

The Decade X series features one of each of legendary pro skater Chad Muska’s signature sneaker franchise, the Skytop, as a celebration of SUPRA’s 10-year anniversary. This limited edition special anniversary pack is inspired by elements of Muska’s artwork and creative process. With a focus on several key themes, SUPRA is releasing a single silhouette each month—the Skytop I Launched in August 2016, the Skytop II launched in September 2016, the Skytop III launches today, and Skytop IV will be launching next month.

 

reflections-4 reflections-5 reflections-6

 

Decade X Skytop III retails for $140.00

Available now at www.suprashoes.com

 

 

