SUPRA launches the Slappy Curb Flow

SUPRA just launched the Slappy Curb Flow, a limited edition colorway of the brand’s newest skate silhouette within their Crown Coalition collection today.


Inspired by skateboarding’s foundations, the Slappy Curb Flow is a hybrid slip-on style with optional laces composed of light grey suede and canvas with easily recognizable “Safety Red” accents. The simple streamlined construction with the classic vulcanized sole fine-tunes the low-top shoe for improved performance and durability. With a clean uninterrupted vamp and tongue piece held in place by elastic and an optional lace system, the short reinforced eye stay helps protect against wear while the quarter provides ventilation and reduced contact at high wear flick areas.

Building off last season’s Crown Coalition Double Yellow Cuba that was inspired by the asphalt streets, this specific colorway pays homage to the much-loved red curb, a favorite obstacles for riders of all skill levels.

The Slappy Curb Flow is exclusive to Crown Coalition retailers, a select federation of core skate shops that promote the sport at a grassroots level. Priced at $70, snag a pair of these limited-edition kicks today!

 

