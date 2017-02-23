SUPRA Unveils a New and Unconventional Addition to Skytop Franchise- The Skytop V

Get ready for what we’d like to say is the coolest sneaker SUPRA has ever released. This is the first new sneaker added to the Skytop franchise since 2013 and is forward thinking in terms of what visually and technically defines a skate shoe.

Rooted in skate, The Skytop V is the next iteration of the iconic pro model series developed by skate team rider Chad Muska. It’s a unisex style that combines the technical capabilities of a skate shoe with the comfort of a running shoe, making it a completely new style in its category. Lightweight, futuristic and stylish, SUPRA continues to break the boundaries on traditional skate sneakers, allowing riders and non-riders alike to never sacrifice style for athleticism.

The Skytop V launch comes after a successful 10-year anniversary for the brand and is influenced by several design elements from the Skytop franchise, an iconic pro model series originally developed by skate team rider Chad Muska.

The Skytop V combines the technical capabilities of a skate shoe with the comfort of a running shoe, making it a completely new style in its category. It will be available for both men and women. Lightweight, futuristic and stylish, SUPRA continues to break the boundaries of traditional skate sneakers, allowing skaters and non-skaters alike to never sacrifice style for athleticism.

“Our SUPRA Skytop franchise has been an innovative and collaborative partnership with skate legend and icon, Chad Muska,” says Brand President, Cape Capener. “It continues to lead the industry once again with the Skytop V and sets a higher standard by which all skate footwear is judged.”

The Skytop V has a completely skateable mid top design, constructed with a four-part rubber encased full-length EVA midsole for comfort; a TUF sandwich mesh vamp, which is 20 times stronger than suede and increases durability and breathability; a used toe wrap for added stability; a multi-piece rubber tread pattern for grip; and a cement cup sole construction, which improves flex, shock absorption, and durability.

It’s also designed with a neoprene and Lycra-based bootie for easy slip-on and strong ankle support.

“I really wanted to push the envelope on what’s considered a skateable shoe,” explained Muska. “The V’s are definitely disruptive in the best ways possible.”

The Skytop V launches exclusively with Zumiez on February 15th, and will be available globally at select retailers and on www.suprafootwear.com on February 16th. Three clean colorways will kick off the launch—White, Dried Herb and Black—each retailing for

The Skytop V will retail for $125.00 and will be available starting this Thursday at all SUPRA brick-and-mortar locations, at Zumiez and other key retailers, and online.

To order your own pair click here to go to SUPRA’s online store.