SUPRA X BADWOOD COLLAB FOR LIMITED-EDITION SNEAKERS

SUPRA, a premiere lifestyle footwear and apparel brand born from skate, introduces a limited edition sneaker in collaboration with Los Angeles-based artist “Badwood” Nat Wood. Utilizing the classic SUPRA sneaker silhouette – the Cuba – Badwood’s unique artwork has been integrated into the design for an exclusive celebration of both Badwood and Supra.

Supra Skateboarding

THE CUBA FEATURING BADWOOD’S UNIQUE ARTWORK

This limited edition item represents the DNA of SUPRA’s Cuba style, with the artistic vision that is recognizably Badwood. The all-black lowtop is outfitted in premium suede and embossed with Wood’s iconic rose print with white foxing that boasts her barbed wire design. Additionally, the shoe’s tongue and heel license plate sport Badwood’s well-known girl in ski mask sketch. The style is edgy yet subtle, and like both brands, aims to make a statement.

“We were excited to collaborate with Badwood on this shoe because similar to SUPRA, she is unique, creative, crosses over the many styles of LA and represents Los Angeles at its core,” said Kara Duffy, SUPRA’s Senior Director of Product. “Badwood is a natural fit to the SUPRA family. The melding of our two worlds is something both consumer bases are excited about and looking forward to.

“I was interested in collaborating because I’m a big fan of skate culture and have always loved SUPRA, especially given the fact that they offer unisex options,” said Wood. “I am inspired by art and culture within Los Angeles and given SUPRA’s roots and place in DTLA it was the perfect marriage for this collaboration.”

THE SUPRA X BADWOOD CUBA retails for $85 and will be available in limited quantities online at www.suprafootwear.com

