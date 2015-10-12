Tell us Why You Don’t Smoke, Win a Free Truth Skate Deck

Skateboarding Magazine will be holding a contest, If you’re within the United States and between the ages of 12-24 tell us why you don’t smoke in the comments below or on facebook. If we choose your post, we’ll send you a brand new Birdhouse Deck. We’re looking for Creative and Positive responses with relation to Skateboarding. Please comment on this post or on our Facebook Page to be considered for the contest.
Check out Truth at www.thetruth.com
“I don’t smoke so I can pop higher ollies, or so i can bust 360 flips, etc. ” We’re looking for positive reasons why you choose not to smoke. Let us know, win a free skate deck!
About truth
truth® is the most successful and longest running national youth smoking prevention campaign. The campaign exposes the tactics of the tobacco industry, the truth about addiction, and the health effects and social consequences of smoking. truth gives teens facts to make their own informed choices about tobacco use and inspires them to use their social influence and creativity in the fight against tobacco. The campaign is credited with preventing hundreds of thousands of teens from starting to smoke, and is working to make this the generation that ends smoking for good. To learn more, visit thetruth.com. truth is part of Truth Initiative, a national public health organization dedicated to achieving a culture where all youth and young adults reject tobacco. To learn more about their work speaking, seeking and spreading the truth about tobacco, visit www.thetruth.com
Cody
October 16, 2015 at 6:22 am
I don’t smoke because I need to purchase a new skateboard. Not lung cancer.
seb
October 18, 2015 at 3:21 pm
i don’t smoke because then my lungs don’t have enough strength to breathe when I am skating.
Yousuf Zuberi
October 27, 2015 at 2:59 am
I don’t smoke because I’m really “all-or-nothing.” Meaning that if I were to smoke, I’d be smoking A LOT, so instead I choose not to smoke at all. I don’t think it’s “cool” whatsoever, that’s something I never really understood. What’s cool about wasting money like that?? Skateboarding is a pretty energy intensive sport, and in my opinion just doesn’t mix with smoking. If I’m trying to skate and learn new tricks, why would I do something that hinders that?? No for real, I can’t wrap my mind around it.
I think it’s a lack of maturity that makes some skaters think it’s cool to skate, and maybe they do it because skateboarding is cool too? (skateboarding IS cool btw haha). With more awareness we can get the message across that skateboarding (or anything positive for that matter) and smoking, don’t mix, and that it truly is not COOL to smoke, it’s actually kinda lame if you think about it with that fresh perspective!
Yousuf Zuberi
October 27, 2015 at 3:00 am
I meant to say “I think it’s a lack of maturity that makes some skaters think its cool to [SMOKE]”!!
Mark
October 29, 2015 at 7:30 am
There’s enough things trying to kill us out there.
Vincent Jordan
October 29, 2015 at 11:35 am
I don’t smoke so my friends don’t think I have problems and so I can skateboard and do a ton of tricks
Elijah Scott
November 2, 2015 at 6:07 am
My Grandmother who took me in as a child smoked all of her life, and last year in September she passed away of lung cancer. After that I took the pledge never to smoke. I never will because I firsthand have seen what it can do to a person
Jenifer
November 3, 2015 at 3:37 am
Seriously, why smoke when I can spend my time skateboarding. Trust me if you don’t smoke you can skate a 360 flip in no time!
Tony
November 18, 2015 at 5:27 pm
Pointless to smoke. Save your life, your money and your time and spend it doing something you love.
Julian Dainard
January 10, 2016 at 6:38 pm
I don’t smoke cause i make oaths to not do bad things only skate and never ruin my life with piece of paper and tobacco
Shawn
February 10, 2016 at 8:59 pm
I don’t smoke because I want to skate to my full potential and maybe someday skate like the mcclung bros
claudia avila
March 22, 2016 at 6:19 pm
I dont smoke because i have a family to care for
edward
March 27, 2016 at 6:56 pm
I don’t smoke cause smoking really messes your mind up and effects your skateboarding and wastes your money the money that u need to buy a new skateboard with
Alex Williams
April 18, 2016 at 6:17 am
I don’t smoke because when I skate I need to be able to breathe and focus to land those big spins and kickflips.
scott mendez
May 1, 2016 at 9:50 am
why I don’t smoke weed? or why I don’t smoke cigarettes? I smoke hella weed, but I’ll tell you why I don’t smoke cigarettes! You feel like shit after smoking a cigarette, and than the shitty feeling kinda dies, and you feel calm. Why do I need something to calm me down when i’m hyper? If it weren’t for my hyper activity, I wouldn’t be skating. If it weren’t for Good sativa weed, I wouldn’t skate period. When I first started skating, I never smoked, but I lacked the creativity to perform and do my own tricks. One day I see Bam Margera light up some weed, and I noticed how creative he was with CKY, and skateboarding, and he became a millionaire at 16, why wouldn’t I wanna smoke weed? Smoking cigarettes on the other hand? ehh, the stuff just gives you a sore ass throat, a head ache, and breathing problems. Sativa cannabis when eating does some pretty good things for me when I wanna land tricks, but when I just wanna mess around on my board and get creative, i’ll smoke sativa, and skateboard.
Steven Andrews
August 2, 2016 at 10:15 am
I grew up with both my parents as smoke’r’s. I actually am quite sad when you see your Mom needing to have these nasty smelling polluting… before these time’s where we got taught to choose right from wrong. I hope it becomes illegal to buy cigarettes some wh
Nik Schillman
September 24, 2016 at 9:15 am
I choose not to smoke because if you sit down and think about it what are the actual benefits of smoking? Are you still thinking about it? There are no benefits, you can sit and say it relaxes me or it helps me concentrate or whatever, but how many other safe alternatives out there do the same thing. Look at all the research about smoking, it basically says if you do it your probably going to get cancer or some other disease and eventually die. It literally says these things on the packaging yet more and more people decide to do it each day. Now let’s get to the financial side of it, if the fact that it will kill you hasn’t gotten your attention enough. The amount of money smokers spend is ridiculous, just think of the things you could buy if you didn’t need to spend all that money on smokes. New skateboarding gear, accessories all of that. You would have something to show for your money, not something that literally cathches on fire and disappears. You might as well take $20 bills and light them on fire and watch them burn. These are the reasons I do not smoke and urge others not to as well. You don’t want to be the person out at the skate park huffing and puffing out of breath because your a smoker, or that person that is so good you finally get a big skating contract or an invitation to appear at the X Games and come to find out you have lung cancer and will now have to endure chemo-therapy 3 times a week. As your sitting in a hospital bed watching the X Games on tv asking yourself if smoking was worth it. Was It?
Christian Long
October 4, 2016 at 3:28 pm
I don’t smoke because I have little kids in my life that need a better example than that. Also I never have money without the hassle of smoking. My aunt died about 3 years ago from smoking and that really opened my eyes as to what the consequences of smoking can come to.
katherine gibbs
December 1, 2016 at 12:27 pm
eI don’t smoke, because I want to get better at skateboarding not at rune my life. I also don’t smoke because I know it’s bad for me and I can get lung cancer.
Aidan Michael
December 6, 2016 at 6:00 pm
I don’t smoke so I can shred my board and not my lungs
Raul Avendano
December 12, 2016 at 9:16 am
I don’t smoke because because o hate the smell of smoke, makes it harder to breathe, gives cancer, and because i live in a neighborhood where a lot of people are homeless and i don’t want to end up like them i also go to memorial skate park and a lot of people there smoke and i never once thought about smoking.
Beau Everidge
December 17, 2016 at 12:50 pm
I don’t smoke because my father smokes and I have witnessed the harmful effects it has on people. He is now 50 years has no teeth and has already had a heart attack.