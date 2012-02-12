Here is a brief look at the evolution of skateboard wheels. The skateboard wheels where pretty basic in 50′s as they where just steel wheels taken of roller skates, then after realizing how poorly those handled the clay wheel came out in the 60′s. Skateboard wheel makers realized that clay didn’t handle much better than steel and came out with the urethane wheel which is what is currently being used today. Here is a brief look at how the skateboard wheel has evolved from the 50′s to the 90′s .. to be continued.

