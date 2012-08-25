Top 5 Skate Shops in Los Angeles

Los Angeles skaters don’t play around when it comes to skating. For some, it’s a means of transportation, for others, a hobby, and for a select few, a way of life. The sport originated in California, so rightfully so some of the best skate shops are located in LA. From small time shops that have been around forever, to the biggest shops with bright lights and neon signs. If you’re in the market to get some new gear, try checking out what we’ve heard to be some of the best shops in LA.

Soul Skating LA

770 S. Boyle Ave.

Boyle Heights, CA 90023

(323) 266-6611

Hours: Mon to Thur – 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Fri – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sat – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sun – 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This shop caters to skateboarding culture in every sense, from running workshops to hosting events. As for the SK8 shop within Soul Skating LA, the shop offers everything from decks, accessories and art to get customers ready to ride at nearby Hollenbeck Park Skate Plaza, only one block south of this full-service store, or in any of the other skate parks provided by the City of Angels.

Transport Skate Shop

4866 Eagle Rock Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90041

(323) 550-8115

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am – 7 pm

Transport first opened its doors in August 2006 and is owned and operated by a staff who possess over 15 years of combined experience within the industry. As Transport has grown, it has witnessed the rise and fall of many brands, but continues to stand strong by staying true to its core values. Located in Los Angeles, it is a collective retailer, offering only the best in street wear, footwear, and skate products.

L.A. Skate

2420 Hyperion Avenue

Los Angeles

(323) 669-8332

Hours: Mon to Fri – 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sat – 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sun – 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This small shop frequented by locals and situated on the line that divides Silver Lake and Los Feliz has been around for generations as arguably the oldest of its type in Los Angeles. Beginners are welcome here where experienced customers often pitch in with suggestions, comparing notes with knowledgeable staff who have customers up and skating in as much time as it takes to climb up the steep hill that fronts this skateboarder’s mecca.

Non Factory

110 S San Pedro St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

(213) 620-0314

Hours: Sun to Tues – 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Wed to Sat – 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Non Factory staff live and breathe skateboarding so much so that their shop runs a team devoted to the sport. Beyond competing in local and regional competitions (many won by this particular team), these athletic folks who frequent this Little Tokyo outlet know this is the go-to place for hardware, wheels, longboards and, of course, short boards. Buyers can expect expert service from this downtown haven that not only includes board and foot sizing for the best ride, but also helpful advice about which product is best for that customer’s particular needs.

Rip City Skates

2709 Santa Monica Blvd.

Santa Monica, CA 90404

(310)-828-0388

Hours: Mon to Fri – 10:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m, Sat – 10:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sun – 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Okay, so we lied and sorta snuck one in here just outside of LA, not too far though. Rip City is a great shop that has been around since 1978, offering a great deal of $99.95 for complete decks. They carry tons of brands such as Alien Workshop, Almost, Element, Enjoi, Flip, Girl, Black Label, and a whole lot more. Even though it’s a little outside of LA, trust us…it’s worth the drive.

Didn’t see your favorite spot on the list? Put it in the comments so we can check em out!