Vans Debuts New Authentic Pro in Elijah Berle Signature Colorways

Vans rings in the new year with a fresh assortment of Vans Pro Classics highlighting Vans pro skate team rider Elijah Berle’s signature colorways of the Authentic Pro. Available this January, the Vans x Elijah Berle Authentic Pro is a modern-day classic that commemorates Elijah’s tenacious personality and all-terrain skateboarding talent.

The Vans x Elijah Berle Authentic Pro debuts in two new colorways, all grey, and two-tone navy canvas. Built with Ultracush HD sock liners, Vans original waffle outsole, and Duracap reinforced uppers, this Pro Classic model is made to look fresh while withstanding the brute force of Elijah’s tough skate style.

The Authentic Pro embodies all things classic and is customized with unique graffiti hand style stitching on the tongue and shadow plaid on the footbed. Whether you’re working on a classic car or dropping in on the deep end of a pool, Elijah Berle’s Authentic Pro delivers unrivaled durability to keep you supported.

Elijah Berle’s signature colorways of the Authentic Pro are available online and in stores this January. For more information, visit Vans.com/ProClassics