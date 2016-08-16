Skate Shoes

Vans and Madrid Skateboards Resurrect Classic Flypaper Sk8-Hi for Special Anniversary Release

Vans partners with Madrid Skateboards this fall to reissue the distinctive Vans x Madrid Sk8-Hi Pro featuring Madrid’s iconic Flypaper graphic, available worldwide beginningAugust 20.

We love Vans, especially anytime they decide to release an iconic anniversary shoe. Vans are definitely the best Skateboarding Shoes that money can buy.

As both brands share significant milestones in 2016 – Vans’ 50thanniversary and Madrid’s 40th anniversary – Vans takes the opportunity to celebrate the two brands’ storied roots in skateboarding with none other than the classic Sk8-Hi upgraded with modern performance technology built to withstand the wear and tear of skateboarding today.

Originally launched in 1987, the Vans x Madrid Sk8-Hi Pro joins an extended collection of Vans’ 50th Anniversary Pro Classics in honor of heritage and progression. Available in select retailers globally, the Vans x Madrid Sk8-Hi Pro is modernized with performance innovation exclusively designed for skateboarding. With the original reinforced ollie pad and Madrid Flypaper covering the side panels, the revamped Vans x Madrid Sk8-Hi Pro will feature Vans’ supportive ULTRACUSH HD sock liners for resilient cushioning and advanced comfort, combined with exposed DURACAP toe bumpers in high abrasion areas for premium durability.

Known as the original griptape manufacturer and true innovators of skateboarding hard goods, Madrid Skateboards has been constructing skateboard accessories in the USA since 1976, and continues their legacy in Huntington Beach, CA today. Celebrating 40 years of craftsmanship, Madrid Skateboards brings forth the best in design and quality, joining longtime industry collaborator, Vans, to provide the most reliable tools for skateboarders everywhere.

The limited edition Vans x Madrid Sk8-Hi Pro launches at select stockists worldwide Saturday, August 20. To learn more about the Vans Pro Classics 50th Anniversary reissues and to find an authorized Vans Pro Skate dealer near you, visit Vans.com/50threissues.

#Since66

 

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel, and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in more than 75 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates nearly 600 retail locations around the world. The Vans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of Surfing,Vans Pool PartyVans Custom Culture, Vans Warped Tour®, and Vans’ cultural hub and international music venue, the House of Vans.

Vans, “Off The Wall” Since ’66

 

