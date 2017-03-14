Vans Pro Skater Rowan Zorilla Puts a New Spin on a Timeless Footwear Classic

The OG Oceanside Shep Dawg Reinvents the Old Skool Pro

Building off the momentum of Vans team rider Rowan Zorilla’s recent bump to the pro ranks for Baker Skateboards, and his memorable part in Vans’ Propeller skateboarding video, Vans proudly releases the Rowan Zorilla signature Pro Classics pack for the spring 2017 season. Available now, the Rowan Zorilla signature Pro Classics pack celebrates Rowan’s unhinged style with a new rendition of the Old Skool Pro silhouette.

Built with high-impact UltraCush HD sock liners, Duracapä reinforced uppers, and Vans’ original waffle outsole, Rowan’s Old Skool Pro is showcased in a classic white suede and printed checkerboard canvas. To complement this classic, Rowan reinvents the silhouette by adding Velcro straps to the all black Old Skool Priz Pro, creating the first Velcro closure style in the Vans Pro Skate line. Both signature colorways reveal the Shep Dawgs logo on the outsole and sock liner, paying homage to Rowan’s Oceanside skate crew.

An original member of Oceanside’s Shep Dawg crew, Rowan began making a name for himself four years ago with a string of standout internet parts for the Shep Dawg homie videos. Recently named TheSkateboard Mag’s “Best New Pro” in 2016, 21-year-old Rowan Zorilla is arguably one of the most naturally talented skateboarders the industry has ever come across.

Rowan Zorilla’s signature Pro Classics pack is available online and in-stores now. For more information or to find a Vans Pro Skate dealer near you, visit Vans.com/Skate.

Never heard of the Ultracush?

No problem. Here’s a video by Luke at Vans Shoes to explain the differences in the Vans Insoles.

Our Opinion:

Personally, we love Vans shoes, especially Van’s Classic Style, but what’s cooler than Velcro, honestly? Easy-on, and easy off after a long day’s skate. Complimented by the ultra comfy Ultracush insoles and a timeless style, these sneakers are definitely on our top 10 list for Skate Shoes of the year.

The Rowan Pro Classic Vans skate nice too, giving the rider just enough padding to protect your feet but also maintain agile board control and feel without a heavy feeling. We really enjoyed skating these. Kudos, Vans. Kudos.