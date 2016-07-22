Vans Pro Skate Park Series Contenders Descend Upon Huntington Beach for Pivotal Park Terrain Showcase

Huntington Beach, CALIF. (July 22, 2016) – The ultimate park terrain skateboarding showcase awaits as the Vans Pro Skate Park Series assembles for the final Global Qualifier competition in Huntington Beach, CA fromJuly 24-31. The world’s best Men and Women skateboarders will demonstrate their unique athleticism for the chance to compete in the first-ever park terrain World Championships, to be held in Malmö, Sweden this August.

Joining forces with the world’s largest premier action sports festival, the Vans US Open of Surfing, Vans Park Series amplifies competition with the introduction of the Women’s qualifier. As the Women prime for their first battle of the season, new challengers join the circuit in earning valuable points toward their global rankings record. Ten of best female skateboarders will proceed to the World Championships in Malmö, Sweden, fueling the race to win the inaugural Women’s Park Terrain World Championship title.

“It’s cool that Vans cares about pushing the women’s skate scene, especially now that people are joining in from all around the world,” pro skater Lizzie Armanto explained. “This is a huge opportunity to inspire others to pick up a board, and give women a stable set of contests to participate. I’m really excited to be a part of this.”

With thousands of spectators descending upon the festival, the Vans Park Series HB Global Qualifier transforms its seaside setting to offer an exhilarating live viewing experience with a massive competition structure, featuring a custom-designed, multi-faceted cement course equipped with prime stadium seating and built directly on the sand.

Vans Park Series Huntington Beach Schedule

Sunday, July 24 – Juniors Competition

Tuesday, July 26 – Women’s Competition (LIVE WEBCAST)

Friday, July 29 – Men’s Qualifiers (LIVE WEBCAST)

Saturday, July 30 – Men’s Finals (LIVE WEBCAST)

Park Series Select Pros – Huntington Beach

Pedro Barros

Curren Caples

Jack Fardell

Oskar Rozenberg Hallberg

Ben Hatchell

Aaron “Jaws” Homoki

Kevin Kowalski

Collin Provost

Chris Russell

Ronnie Sandoval

Grant Taylor

Raven Tershy

Womens Challengers

Lizzie Armanto

Allysha Le

Kisa Nakamura

Poppy Starr Olsen

Alana Smith

Vanessa Torres

Nora Vasconcellos

Brighton Zeuner

… and more!

Challengers have journeyed from Australia, Brazil, the U.S. and Canada, earning valuable points toward their placement in the Vans Park Series Global Rankings.

Vans Park Series Global Challenger Rankings

1st – Ivan Federico

2nd – Cory Juneau

3rd – Alex Sorgente

4th – Robin Bolian

5th – Tom Schaar

The top five Challengers to emerge from the Mens Park Series Global Qualifier system will challenge the fifteen exclusive Park Series Select Pros in Malmö, Sweden for the inaugural International Skateboard Federation-sanctioned park terrain Vans Park Series World Championships in August.

Visit www.vansparkseries.com for the latest updates, contest schedules, rider profiles, and follow the action on Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat at @vansparkseries.

The Vans Park Series Huntington Beach Global Qualifer is held in conjunction with the Vans US Open of Surfing, the largest action sports festival in the world, highlighting premier competitions across professional surfing, skateboarding and BMX, over a week-long celebration of athleticism and creative expression. For more information, visit www.vansusopenofsurfing.com.