Vans Skate Team Rider Daniel Lutheran Spruces Up the Old Skool Pro

Costa Mesa, CALIF. (November 2, 2017) – Vans and global skate team rider Daniel Lutheran, better known as Dan Lu, collaborate this holiday to release a custom Old Skool Pro colorway. Available now, Dan Lu’s Old Skool Pro reflects his contagious spirit and energetic skateboarding style.

Drawing inspiration from his vibrant nature, the Dan Lu-endorsed Old Skool Pro is designed with fresh harbor grey canvas and suede uppers, complimented by a pearl pink-toned Sidestripe. With Daniel’s original artwork and a self-portrait on the footbeds, this personalized silhouette features an embroidered handwritten signature by Lutheran on the tongue and an ode to his home state of New Mexico with the Zia symbol stitched onto the heel. This modern-day Pro Classic is engineered with Vans’ trustworthy UltraCush HD sockliners, Vans’ original waffle outsole gum rubber compound, and Duracap-reinforced uppers to support and endure Daniel’s unhinged skate style.

“Taking a blank Vans Pro Classic and creating something unique was an incredible opportunity and very inspiring,” says Lutheran. “I see this shoe as an outward representation of the layers of myself and all the things I’m passionate about – my homeland, art and of course, skateboarding.”

Born and raised in the “Land of Enchantment” as an Albuquerque native, Dan Lu is one the most influential skateboarders to come of out the Southwest region. Calm in the face of chaos, he can always be seen wearing a smile, even at the most treacherous of skate spots. With an eternal lust for life, Dan Lu is possibly the most positive human to step foot on a skateboard.

In addition to Daniel Lutheran’s colorway of the Old Skool Pro, Vans is releasing a personalized Style 112 Mid Pro, both available now at select Vans Pro Skate retailers. For more information or to find a Vans Pro Skate dealer near you, visit Vans.com/Skate.

