Vans Taps Skateboarding Pro Andrew Allen for Slip-On Pro Signature Colorways

Vans partners with pro skater Andrew Allen to release two signature colorways of the Slip-On Pro. Available at select Vans Pro Skate retailers beginning August 1, Allen’s colorways of the Vans Slip-On Pro maintain a classic aesthetic with a personalized twist, embodying Andrew’s unique skateboarding style.

Featured in two staple Vans colorways, white and STV navy canvas, the new Slip-On Pro is constructed with first-rate impact cushioning via UltraCush HD slackliners, Van’s original waffle outsole, and Duracap reinforced underlays with durable rubber toe-cap detailing built to endure Andrew’s eclectic skating. For a customized touch, the Andrew Allen Slip-On Pro is embellished with the letters “SJC” and a swallow illustration on the footbeds as a tribute to his hometown of San Juan Capistrano, California.

Andrew Allen’s visionary skateboarding always brings a fresh take to the streets. As one of Hockey’s newest pros, Allen’s diverse style and creative trick selection recently granted him the cover The Skateboard Mag’s 2017 May issue.

Andrew Allen’s signature colorways of the Slip-On Pro are available at select Vans Pro Skate retailers beginning Tuesday, August 1. For more information or to find a Vans Pro Skate dealer near you, visit Vans.com/Skate.

About Vans

Vans®, a VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC) brand, is the original action sports footwear, apparel and accessories brand. Vans authentic collections are sold globally in more than 75 countries through a network of subsidiaries, distributors and international offices. Vans also owns and operates nearly 600 retail locations around the world. TheVans brand promotes the action sports lifestyle, youth culture and creative self-expression through the support of athletes, musicians and artists and through progressive events and platforms such as the Vans Triple Crown of Surfing®, the Vans U.S. Open of SurfingVans Pool PartyVans Custom CultureVans Warped Tour®, and Vans’cultural hub and international music venue, the House of Vans.

